Amanda Berry

Linda McClary, 28, was last seen Oct. 17 in Cleveland.

She is 5'9" tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office at 216-348-4232.