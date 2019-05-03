Meth, suspected heroin among drugs found during multi-agency operation in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Ashtabula police recently took part in a two day operation that led to the arrest of at least ten people.

According to a press release, search warrants were executed at three different properties in town on May 1 and May 2.

Investigators found the following:

Methamphetamine

Suspected heroin

Hash oil

Marijuana

Firearm and ammunition

Scales

Packaging

Thousands of dollars in cash.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the operation including the FBI and ATF.

“The issues directly associated with the drug problem in our region have no jurisdictional boundaries, which have been recognized by the assisting agencies. We anticipate more operations such as this in the future,” said Detective Mike Palinkas with the Ashtabula Police Department.