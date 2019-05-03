Majority of parents say they’re going into debt because of kids’ extracurricular activities

Posted 8:32 am, May 3, 2019, by

Sixty-two percent of parents say they’re going into debt over their kids’ activities.

A new study by CompareCards.com finds that nearly half of parents surveyed have dropped at least $1,000 per year for their children’s activities.

The majority of moms and dads believed the activities could boost their children’s college applications and even bring in extra income some day.

Sports were number one on the list, followed by music, dance, gymnastics, cheerleading, martial arts, beauty pageants and debate teams.

For much more, click here. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.