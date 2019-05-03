× Indians debut sensory room at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians unveiled the new sensory room at Progressive Field on Friday.

The ballpark, which is already certified as sensory inclusive, partnered with KultureCity, a nationwide non-profit that promotes accessibility for those with autism.

The sensory room is located in the Kids Clubhouse. Sensory bags, containing noise canceling headphones, fidget toys, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, are also available.

Tribe starting pitcher Trevor Bauer donated to help make the room possible.

KultureCity worked with the Akron Zoo, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Quicken Loans Arena on similar projects.

