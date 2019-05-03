I-TEAM: Second day care center closes due to Aniya Day Garrett case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says a second day care center agreed to close as a result of the Aniya Day Garrett case.

The little girl was murdered after Cuyahoga County child welfare workers didn’t follow through quickly and thoroughly on complaints of abuse. The state also found two day care centers did not do enough to report signs of abuse.

The state said that last month the Harbor Crest Child Care closed. Earlier, the Get Ready, Set, Grow center agreed to close.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services had started taking steps to seize the licenses of those day care centers.

As part of settlement agreements, the state said those day care operators have agreed not to seek new licenses for four years.

Aniya’s mother and mom’s boyfriend are now sitting in prison for her murder.

Meantime, Cuyahoga County fired a child welfare worker and a supervisor for not doing enough after the reports of abuse. Just this week, that supervisor lost an appeal to get her job back.

Since the case began the county has also promised to institute sweeping reforms to try to prevent any case like this ever again.

Still, there could be more fallout from a civil lawsuit related to all of this.

Continuing coverage, here.