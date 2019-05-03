Fox 8 Jukebox: The Unit Band

Posted 9:31 am, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30AM, May 3, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Unit Band is a Northeast Ohio based cover band that plays music to get you on the dance floor. The band covers everything from jazz to rock, r&b, funk and Neo soul music. Click here to learn more about The Unit Band and see an upcoming show schedule.

