Fox 8 Jukebox: The Unit Band

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Unit Band is a Northeast Ohio based cover band that plays music to get you on the dance floor. The band covers everything from jazz to rock, r&b, funk and Neo soul music. Click here to learn more about The Unit Band and see an upcoming show schedule.
