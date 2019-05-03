× Euclid police searching for suspects in ‘paintball gun assaults’

EUCLID, Ohio — Police are looking for suspects who have allegedly been driving around Euclid neighborhoods and shooting paintball guns at citizens.

According to the Euclid Police Department, there have been two recent paintball assaults in the community.

The first occurred on Tuesday around 8:10 p.m. in the Shirley Avenue and Farringdon Avenue neighborhood. The suspects were seen in two vehicles — a blue sedan and an older black Buick.

Then, on Thursday around 9:15 p.m., the Kennison Avenue/E. 216th Street and E. 200th Street/Ball Avenue neighborhoods were struck.

Police say the vehicle involved in the most recent shooting was unable to be identified due to bright headlights.

If you see cars driving with people shooting paintball guns, authorities ask that you please call Euclid police at (216) 731-1234. If possible, please provide a vehicle description, license plate number and the direction the vehicle was traveling.