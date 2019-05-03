× Dr Pepper Museum giving away year’s supply of soda at birthday celebration

WACO, Texas — One lucky Dr Pepper lover will receive a year’s supply of the soda.

In celebration of its 28th birthday, the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas is hosting what they’re calling as “the most original birthday party in the whole wide world,” according to their website.

It costs $2 to attend the party. All guests will receive free Dr Pepper, food, guided tours of the museum and get to play lawn games.

However, the most exciting part is the lucky two-millionth visitor to attend the celebration will win a year’s supply of Dr Pepper.

The party kicks of next Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m.

For more information visit the museum’s website, here.

