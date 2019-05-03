David started the Cinco de Mayo celebrations two days early at La Plaza on Lakewood Heights Boulevard in Cleveland. http://www.laplazataqueria.com/
David tours the newly renovated La Plaza
-
Show Info: Friday, May 3, 2019
-
Tourist wins over $1M in less than 5 minutes at Las Vegas casino
-
Show Info: February 15, 2019
-
Six years later: Community holding vigil to honor, demand justice for Aliza Sherman
-
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame summer event schedule
-
-
Need weekend plans? Huge list of discounts, tours, events as part of ‘Be a Tourist in Your Hometown’
-
2019 Northeast Ohio spring events guide: Festivals, live music and more
-
Endangered 77-year-old Cleveland man found
-
Show Info: April 19, 2019
-
Show Info: March 14, 2019
-
-
Walnut Wednesday returns in May with pop-up retailers
-
Vigil marks six years since murder of Aliza Sherman
-
Cleveland police say missing woman has been found and is safe