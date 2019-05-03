× Corey Kluber placed on 10-day injured list with fractured forearm

CLEVELAND– The Indians placed starting pitcher Corey Kluber on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, the team announced.

The two-time Cy Young winner was hit by a line drive during Wednesday night’s game in Miami. He suffered a fractured ulna, which is the longer, thinner bone in the forearm, on his pitching arm.

Kluber had X-rays and a CT scan at the Cleveland Clinic on Thursday. The ball club said he currently does not need surgery and he will be re-examined in three to four weeks.

Also on Friday, the Tribe recalled right-hander Jon Edwards from the Columbus Clippers.

