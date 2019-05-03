Corey Kluber placed on 10-day injured list with fractured forearm

Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians leaves the game in the fifth inning due to injury against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on May 1, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Indians placed starting pitcher Corey Kluber on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, the team announced.

The two-time Cy Young winner was hit by a line drive during Wednesday night’s game in Miami. He suffered a fractured ulna, which is the longer, thinner bone in the forearm, on his pitching arm.

Kluber had X-rays and a CT scan at the Cleveland Clinic on Thursday. The ball club said he currently does not need surgery and he will be re-examined in three to four weeks.

Also on Friday, the Tribe recalled right-hander Jon Edwards from the Columbus Clippers.

