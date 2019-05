Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, we are saluting Bishop Ronald Ferebee as one of Cleveland's Own.

Bishop Ferebee runs the Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Church. But, he's also the first face seen by many as they walk in the door at Progressive Insurance, where he works as a receptionist.

Making lives better no matter where he goes -- that's what makes him one of Cleveland's Own.

