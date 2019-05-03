× Cleveland Monsters fall to Toronto Marlies

TORONTO — The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies in overnight Friday night during Game 2 of the second round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Marlies scored first in the opening period and Cleveland continued to trail behind throughout the game.

Toronto had a 3-2 lead entering the third period but Cleveland’s Ryan Collins scored a goal early in the period, tying the game 3-3 and forcing the teams to go into overtime.

Then, less than two minutes into the extra session, the Marlies scored and Toronto took the win 4-3.

The Marlies now lead the series 2 games to none.

Game three will be held in Cleveland Sunday, May 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse beginning at 3 p.m.

