× Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden voted best zoo in the nation

CINCINNATI, Ohio — You don’t have to leave the state to visit the best zoo in the nation!

Voters in USA Today’s 2019 Summer Readers’ Choice poll, named the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden the best zoo in the nation.

The Cincinnati zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the country and allows visitors to see more than 500 animal and 3,000 plant species. This includes the famous hippo, Fiona.

Visitors can also view multiple exhibits and animal habitats, enjoy animal encounters and experiences, as well as rides, theatre and live entertainment.

“The Cincinnati community loves their Zoo and got behind us as soon as the poll was announced,” Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a statement obtained by WCPO. “We thank everyone who voted to make us the Best Zoo in the Nation!”

To plan your visit to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, click here.

And, for those of you planning to venture out to all of the country’s best zoos, the top 10 winners in that category are as follows:

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden – Cincinnati Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium – Omaha, Neb. Saint Louis Zoo – St. Louis Fort Worth Zoo – Fort Worth Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – Columbus, Ohio Cheyenne Mountain Zoo – Colorado Springs Riverbanks Zoo & Garden – Columbia, S.C. Memphis Zoo – Memphis Audubon Zoo – New Orleans Dallas Zoo – Dallas

More on the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, here.