CLEVELAND -- Rainfall has been above normal over the last 2 weeks. The only moisture left on this Friday night is dense fog and drizzle… which will stubbornly hang on to our atmosphere until later Saturday.

It may be rain-free on Saturday, but it won’t be overly bright. The sun should be much more prominent on Sunday and Monday.

