Black bear caught enjoying a soak in hot tub at Tennessee cabin

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A bear’s hot tub adventures have taken over the internet.

Elizabeth Strickland shared photos with FOX 8 after a bear decided to join her weekend cabin getaway in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Strickland said she and her boyfriend traveled from Knoxville to the popular tourist destination Thursday night for a long weekend.

The couple saw a bear walking around their porch Friday morning and ran to the bedroom to look out the window.

“There were three cubs playing around the hot tub and that one got in!” Strickland told FOX 8.

She said the cub even closed its eyes.

“It was so cute, so we let them enjoy for a minute. Then they went on their merry way,” she explained.

Strickland said the bears were very happy and so are they. This was the couple’s first trip together and definitely one they’ll never forget.

“Black bears are one of Tennessee’s state treasures and no other animal exemplifies the wilderness experience like them,” according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency . “They have been called a charismatic mega-fauna and for good reason – everyone from non-hunters, to hunters, to wildlife watchers – we all love bears in our own special ways.”

The agency urges residents and visitors to help “keep them wild and keep them alive.”