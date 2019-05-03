Afternoon showers, storms with cooler temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We enjoyed a generally quiet Thursday, but a new round of scattered showers are ready to affect NEOhio heading into the pre-dawn hours of Friday, and hanging through the front half of the day.

Once that moves east, a second system will ty to clip southern Ohio on Saturday. It’s still unclear if the track will be so far south that it stays out of NEOhio altogether…. stay tuned as we fine tune and tweak.

Here is your 8-day forecast: There is now a chance of seeing 3 consecutive days of dry weather starting Sunday through Tuesday. Let’s hope!

