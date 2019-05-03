× $1,600 needed for iguana thrown inside Painesville restaurant

PAINESVILLE, Ohio– The Lake Humane Society is raising money for the care of an iguana that was injured in a bizarre incident inside a Painesville restaurant.

Officers were called to Perkins on Mentor Avenue on April 16 for a disorderly customer. Police said 49-year-old Arnold Teeter pulled the iguana out from under his shirt, started swinging it over his head and threw it at the manager.

Teeter was arrested a short time later, and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and cruelty to animals.

The iguana, now named Copper, suffered a leg fracture. The Lake Humane Society said she also has metabolic bone diseases and was missing a portion of her tail.

The lizard is under protective custody and the humane society is waiting for permission to perform surgery. The estimated cost of care is $1,600.

Click here to making a donation

“We need your help to give this innocent reptile a second chance at life,” the human society said on Thursday.

When Teeter appeared in court last month, he was disruptive and refused to surrender the iguana.

