Why do we constantly check our phones? Study suggests why and how to kick the habit

If you feel like you just can’t stop looking at your phone, you’re not alone.

A new study by the University of Washington looked at why people can’t seem to look away from the screen.

Researchers looked at three different age groups: high school students, college students and adults.

They found that users across all the age groups were likely to use their phones in the same situations.

The top reasons? Being in a socially awkward situation; not having anything else to do; they were waiting for a message; and were in the middle of something they found boring or repetitive.

