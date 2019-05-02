‘That was insane’: Paula Abdul slays with throwback set at Billboard Music Awards

The Latest on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards being presented Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (all times local):

Dancer and singer Paula Abdul brought out her tap shoes to close out the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday with a performance of songs from her debut 1988 album “Forever Your Girl.”

Starting with her tap performance from “Straight Up,” she strolled through her hits “The Way that You Love Me,” ”Cold Hearted” and even brought out the dancing cartoon cat from her music video for “Opposites Attract.”

Abdul proved she still has the moves, leading host Kelly Clarkson to declare “that was insane.”