Suspect breaks into vacuums at Akron car wash twice

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is working to identify the suspect who broke into the coin-operated vacuums at a car wash.

It happened at Wash Works on Frederick Boulevard on March 20 and April 1.

Police said the man stole the money inside the machines.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ridgeway-Williams at 330-375-2463, the tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.

If you see the suspect, do not approach. Please call 911 immediately.