Sign gets name wrong of township in Geauga County

HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The residents of a township in Geauga County are keeping their sense of humor after a sign misspelled the name.

The sign at the Geauga and Ashtabula County line mislabels Huntsburg as Hunterburg. Trustees said the sign went up on Wednesday.

It will be removed on Thursday and replaced as soon as possible, according to a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The township is known for the Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival, which is now in its 50th year. Trustees joked the 2019 event would be the inaugural Huntersburg Pumpkin Festival.

The population of Huntsburg is about 4,000 with a large community of Amish.