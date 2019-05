Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re dry right now but tracking another round of rain and rumbles of thunder later this evening. Timing, areas western counties 5-7 PM, east of I-77, 7-9 PM. Most areas will see up to an additional 0.50″. We’re not expecting anything severe other than localized flooding.

In the meantime, a wide range of temperatures today with those along the lakeshore topping in the mid 60’s compared to areas well inland in the mid 70’s.