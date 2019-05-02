× Show Info: May 2, 2019

Power Lunch

They’ve been voted one of the top ten steak houses in the country. The chef from RED Downtown joined us to talk about power lunch options. http://redthesteakhouse.com/

Mother’s Day Inspiration

Spoil your mom this Mother’s Day with a beautiful tablescape perfect for brunch. The owner of Stems Fleur shared a couple ideas. Stems Fleur is located on Lee Boulevard in Cleveland Heights. www.stemsfleur.com

Hilarious weekend at Hilarities

Comedian Jeff Dye is on stage this weekend at Hilarities. Tickets are on sale now. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Changing lives with chocolate

There’s a sweet way you can help support adults with developmental disabilities in the Canton area. X-Excel Chocolate treats and platters are perfect for Mother’s Day. To order, simply log on to their website or stop by the Jackson location on Whipple Avenue. https://www.xexcel.net/

Weekend Artist Event at the Screw Factory

This weekend you can shop the Screw Factory. Most of the artists will have their studios open – including Yates Perfumes. She specializes in helping you create a personalized scent. https://yatesperfumes.com/

Gift Giving Headquarters

In need of a Mother’s Day gift? Father’s Day? Graduation? Head to Luster in Shaker Heights. They have something for everyone. https://lustergifts.com

Know Your Skin

May is Melanoma Awareness Month. Apex Skin is hosting a FREE screening at all locations on May 6th. Click here for more information https://www.apexskin.com/