Show Info: May 2, 2019
Power Lunch
They’ve been voted one of the top ten steak houses in the country. The chef from RED Downtown joined us to talk about power lunch options. http://redthesteakhouse.com/
Mother’s Day Inspiration
Spoil your mom this Mother’s Day with a beautiful tablescape perfect for brunch. The owner of Stems Fleur shared a couple ideas. Stems Fleur is located on Lee Boulevard in Cleveland Heights. www.stemsfleur.com
Hilarious weekend at Hilarities
Comedian Jeff Dye is on stage this weekend at Hilarities. Tickets are on sale now. www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Changing lives with chocolate
There’s a sweet way you can help support adults with developmental disabilities in the Canton area. X-Excel Chocolate treats and platters are perfect for Mother’s Day. To order, simply log on to their website or stop by the Jackson location on Whipple Avenue. https://www.xexcel.net/
Weekend Artist Event at the Screw Factory
This weekend you can shop the Screw Factory. Most of the artists will have their studios open – including Yates Perfumes. She specializes in helping you create a personalized scent. https://yatesperfumes.com/
Gift Giving Headquarters
In need of a Mother’s Day gift? Father’s Day? Graduation? Head to Luster in Shaker Heights. They have something for everyone. https://lustergifts.com
Know Your Skin
May is Melanoma Awareness Month. Apex Skin is hosting a FREE screening at all locations on May 6th. Click here for more information https://www.apexskin.com/