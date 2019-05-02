Shots fired into two Akron houses Wednesday night

AKRON, Ohio– Shots were fired into two houses in Akron Wednesday night. No one was injured in either incident.

Akron police did not say they believe the incidents are related.

The first happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Celina Avenue near West Thornton Street. A woman told police she was upstairs helping her mother when she heard a loud banging noise and realized the house was hit by bullets.

About two hours later, two residents on Beechwood Drive reported their home was also struck by bullets. A neighbor told officers the suspects were driving a newer Chevrolet truck with lifted tires.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.