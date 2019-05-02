Rock & Roll Hall of Fame summer event schedule
CLEVELAND — Mark your calendars! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially released their summer event schedule and its jam packed with music and fun.
The Rock Hall Live! summer schedule offers lots of music and over 100 unique events and activities on the Rock Hall plaza.
Rock Hall Live! begins Memorial Day and takes place through Labor Day. And, the best part — many of the events are free to attend!
Here’s a breakdown of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2019 summer events.
THE ROCK HALL’S “BIGGEST PERFORMANCES”
- Catch Meaning Music Festival: May 26, featuring some of the hottest electronic funk/R&B bands around.
- Forever Warped: 25 Years of Warped Tour: June 8, new exhibit, Forever Warped: 25 Years of Vans Warped Tour, and all-day live performances from past Warped Tour bands, including Chali 2NA & Cut Chemist, Emery, Hawthorne Heights, Simple Plan, Meg & Dia and We The Kings.
- Interpol Concert: August 9, a feature live show by the band that helped kick start the post-punk revival with openers Surfbort.
- The Zombies Concert: August 17, all-day event featuring a performance and Hall of Fame interview series with 2019 Inductees The Zombies. VIP packages include access to the interview, a Hall of Fame signature dedication and premium concert experience.
ROCK HALL LIVE! CAN’T MISS COMMUNITY EVENTS
Highlights of the summer activities include free family-friendly and partner events.
- Rock Your World with STEAM: May 18, a one-day family festival celebrating science and music with Great Lakes Science Center and Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
- Pride on the Plaza with Lady J Martinez: June 1, a free live drag show and DJ dance party on the plaza in celebration of Pride Weekend.
- Hungry for Music: June 15, a free concert featuring students benefitting from the organization’s instrument donations and instrument drive.
- CONCACAF Tailgate: June 22, free concert with Amine’s Soulshine band and tailgate before the Gold Cup game next door at First Energy Stadium.
- Cuyahoga50 at North Coast Harbor: June 23, a free community celebration with free live music on the plaza.
- Fam Jam: June 29, a free day of family fun and live music presented by KeyBank and CLE VIP.
- Bike Nite with Inductee Vini Lopez of E-Street Band: July 25, a free event with premium bike parking, live music and DJ-hosted trivia along with our friends at Rock-N-Roll City Harley-Davidson.
- Bike Nite with Colin Dussault’s Blues Project: August 15, a free event with premium bike parking, live music and DJ-hosted trivia along with our friends at Rock-N-Roll City Harley-Davidson.
- Rock and Resilience Community Day: August 25, Songs and Stories to Inspire with special guests Inductee Ricky Byrd, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s, Liberty Devitto, Genya Raven and others, fans can experience the healing power music together.
- Believe in CLE Yoga: August 30, led by Inner Bliss studio, enjoy a free yoga practice on the plaza followed by music, food and fun.
SUMMER IN THE CITY – 5 WEEKS OF NEW TALENT AT THE ROCK HALL
Wednesday nights 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., July 17 through August 14, FREE
For five weeks starting July 17 through August 14, head to the Rock Hall plaza on Wednesday nights to see and hear some “new bands.”
- Wednesday, July 17, Soccer Mommy with Heavenly Creatures
- Wednesday, July 24, Open Mike Eagle with FreshProduce
- Wednesday, July 31, Against the Current with Milan
- Wednesday, August 7, Sunflower Bean with The Dreemers
- Wednesday, August 14, Mike Krol with Swearin’
ROCK HALL LIVE! SUN SETS
Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in July and August
Features free live music, trivia and craft beers from Great Lakes Brewing Company, Fat Head’s Brewery and Labatt Blue.
INDUCTEE FAN DAYS
Before you see your favorite Inductees in concert, celebrate their legacies on Fan Days. As part of the general admission experience, you’ll see From the Rock Hall Vault induction ceremony footage and special artifacts. Free for members and donors.
- Alice Cooper, July 14
- Joan Jett & Heart, August 4
- The Who, September 2
Dates and times for all summer events are subject to change. Visit www.rockhall.com/summer for up-to-date information, complete event details, including times and ticketing information.
BELOW IS A LIST OF THE ROCK HALL’S SUMMER HOURS:
May 25 – June 30
- Daily 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
July 1 – August 31
- Sunday through Tuesday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday thru Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
