× Rock & Roll Hall of Fame summer event schedule

CLEVELAND — Mark your calendars! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially released their summer event schedule and its jam packed with music and fun.

The Rock Hall Live! summer schedule offers lots of music and over 100 unique events and activities on the Rock Hall plaza.

Rock Hall Live! begins Memorial Day and takes place through Labor Day. And, the best part — many of the events are free to attend!

Here’s a breakdown of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2019 summer events.

THE ROCK HALL’S “BIGGEST PERFORMANCES”

Catch Meaning Music Festival : May 26, featuring some of the hottest electronic funk/R&B bands around.

: May 26, featuring some of the hottest electronic funk/R&B bands around. Forever Warped: 25 Years of Warped Tour : June 8, new exhibit, Forever Warped: 25 Years of Vans Warped Tour, and all-day live performances from past Warped Tour bands, including Chali 2NA & Cut Chemist, Emery, Hawthorne Heights, Simple Plan, Meg & Dia and We The Kings .

June 8, new exhibit, and all-day live performances from past Warped Tour bands, including and . Interpol Concert : August 9, a feature live show by the band that helped kick start the post-punk revival with openers Surfbort .

August 9, a feature live show by the band that helped kick start the post-punk revival with openers . The Zombies Concert: August 17, all-day event featuring a performance and Hall of Fame interview series with 2019 Inductees The Zombies. VIP packages include access to the interview, a Hall of Fame signature dedication and premium concert experience.

ROCK HALL LIVE! CAN’T MISS COMMUNITY EVENTS

Highlights of the summer activities include free family-friendly and partner events.

SUMMER IN THE CITY – 5 WEEKS OF NEW TALENT AT THE ROCK HALL

Wednesday nights 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., July 17 through August 14, FREE

For five weeks starting July 17 through August 14, head to the Rock Hall plaza on Wednesday nights to see and hear some “new bands.”

ROCK HALL LIVE! SUN SETS

Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in July and August

Features free live music, trivia and craft beers from Great Lakes Brewing Company, Fat Head’s Brewery and Labatt Blue.

INDUCTEE FAN DAYS

Before you see your favorite Inductees in concert, celebrate their legacies on Fan Days. As part of the general admission experience, you’ll see From the Rock Hall Vault induction ceremony footage and special artifacts. Free for members and donors.

Alice Cooper , July 14

, July 14 Joan Jett & Heart , August 4

, August 4 The Who, September 2

Dates and times for all summer events are subject to change. Visit www.rockhall.com/summer for up-to-date information, complete event details, including times and ticketing information.

BELOW IS A LIST OF THE ROCK HALL’S SUMMER HOURS:

May 25 – June 30

Daily 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

July 1 – August 31

Sunday through Tuesday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday thru Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

More on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, here.