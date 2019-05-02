Police ask for help finding missing Perry Township teen who may be in danger

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Perry Township Police Department in Stark County is asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing and may be suicidal.

According to police, Larissa McNeil, 16, was last seen May 1 when she left home to go to school. She did not return home. Police say that during the day, she sent messages to a family member indicating that she had suicidal thoughts. She also suffers from depression, police say.

McNeil is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Perry Township Police Department at 330-478-5121 ext. 1 or their local law enforcement agency.