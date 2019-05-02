Ohio State University sprinter breaks Jesse Owens’ school record

COLUMBUS — Faster than an Olympian!

Nick Gray, a sprinter at The Ohio State University, broke Jesse Owens’ school record, according to the university.

Ohio State said the record was owned by Owens in the 100 meters for more than 80 years!

Gray, who is a fourth-year biology major, broke the record with a time of 10.17 in a race at the University of South Carolina in April. Owens’ school record of 10.2 was set in 1936, the school said. The amazing race scored Gray a silver medal.

Gray was shocked. “I didn’t think it would be me that would break it, to be honest. I wanted to, but seeing all the greats that have come before me, I was like ‘I’m not going to get it,’” Gray told OSU.

Jesse Owens won four gold medals in the Olympics.

