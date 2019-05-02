Myles Garrett planning ‘Game of Thrones’ watch party, costume contest

CLEVELAND– Browns defensive end, new dog dad and dinosaur enthusiast Myles Garrett wants to have a “Game of Thrones” watch party. And you’re invited.
The Pro Bowler posted on Twitter about the final episode of the hit HBO drama, which will air on May 19.
Garrett said he would like to have a costume contest with entry fees benefiting the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, a breast cancer research organization. Prizes include autographed jerseys.
As we count down to the final three episodes, we’ll keep an eye out for more information on Garrett’s proposed party.