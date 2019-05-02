Mother’s Day guide 2019: Brunch buffets, zoo visits and more

CLEVELAND– Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12 and there are plenty of ways to celebrate mom in Northeast Ohio.

Akron Zoo

May 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission for all moms and grandmas.

Alice’s Table

May 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mother’s Day Blooms and Bubbles. $65 per person.

Cleveland Botanical Gardens

May 12 from 10 a..m. to 3 p.m.

Annual Mother’s Day brunch. $54 for nonmember adults and $26 for nonmember children. Kids 2 and under are free.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

May 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mothers enjoy free admission.

Crocker Park

May 12

Moms Rock 5K at 8:30 a.m. at Market Square. Carriage rides from noon to 4 p.m.

Communion Social Lounge

May 12 from noon to 4 p.m.

Brunch and Paint. $45 per person.

Executive Caterers at Landerhaven

May 12 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mother’s Day brunch buffet. Adults are $39.95, children 14 and under at $19.95, and children 3 and under are free.

Feels Like Home Farm

May 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Mother’s Day yoga and paint with goats. $50 per person.

Gallery One

May 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free Mother’s Day art show. Register online.

Goldhorn Brewery

May 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mother’s Day brunch buffet. Tickets are $26 for adults, and $12 for kids 12 and under.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

May 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission for mom with purchase of a child or adult general admission ticket.

Great Lakes Science Center

May 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 12 from noon to 5 p.m.

All moms (or aunts, grandmas, sisters or any other special adult woman in your life) will receive half off the price of any general admission or combo admission ticket.

Ritz-Carlton Cleveland

May 12 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Mother’s Day brunch buffet. $72 for adults. $24 for children under 10.

Sensational Cakes

May 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mother’s Day cupcake decorating. Tickets starting at $18.

Stan Hywet Gall and Gardens

May 12 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All moms receive a complimentary admission (accompanying family members pay regular admission prices), which includes a self-guided tour of the Manor House, the Corbin Conservatory, the Gate Lodge, Playgarden and the landscaped historic gardens and grounds.

Stew and Brew

May 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

Mother’s Day tea celebration. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children.

The Plum

May 12 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Mother’s Day brunch buffet. $40 per person.

Wagner’s of Westlake

May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mother’s Day buffet with live music. $36.95 for adults, $17.95 for children 3 to 10, free for children 2 and under.