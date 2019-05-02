× Mississippi murder suspect arrested on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND– The man suspected in an Easter Sunday murder in Mississippi was arrested on Cleveland’s east side on Thursday.

Omni Turner was hiding in an apartment near East 74th Street and St. Clair Avenue, the U.S. Marshals said. He taken to the Lorain County Jail, where he will await extradition.

Police said Turner and another suspect killed a 34-year-old man in Waynesboro, Mississippi in an incident stemming from a gang feud.

“Our task force wasted no time joining in the manhunt for this violent fugitive from Mississippi. As soon as we heard he was hiding out in the Cleveland area we immediately started looking for him which lead to a safe and speedy arrest,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, in a news release on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Turner was in the Sandusky area.