Miami U student charged after threatening to 'shoot up' fraternity

OXFORD, Ohio — Police say a student at Miami University in Ohio is accused of maintaining a hit list and threatening to “shoot up” his fraternity.

Court records show 21-year-old Cameron Wallace, of Springboro, was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and allegedly was making threats against the organization and the house as a result of a suspension.

On April 20, Wallace allegedly entered the fraternity house, walked into a member’s room and began kicking and choking him, according to the police report. Wallace was removed from the house.

The complaint says Wallace is accused of making a phone call saying he wanted to “shoot up” the fraternity and “had a ‘hit list’ of people who he wanted to kill.” He also sent text messages threatening to burn down another student’s room.

Witnesses told also told police Wallace made threats “of revenge against the fraternity” if he were to be kicked out for the incident. He allegedly stated he would make allegations to the university about sexual assaults and hazing.

Fraternity members told police they had been concerned about Wallace over the past semester as he allegedly had been self-harming. These members also told police that Wallace’s fraternal membership was under review and he was asked not to enter the house.

Wallace was charged Tuesday in Butler County with aggravated menacing.

Court records don’t list an attorney for him. A message was sent to Wallace’s email. No public phone listing was found.

A Miami spokeswoman says federal law prevents schools from publicly sharing students’ disciplinary records.

The fraternity reportedly told Oxford police that they held an executive meeting regarding Wallace and he has officially been kicked out of Alpha Sigma Phi.

