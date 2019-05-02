Meet Lilly! Walt Disney World debuts Cinderella’s newest pony

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cinderella’s royal family just got a little bigger.

According to Walt Disney World, another royal pony was added to Cinderella’s family on Friday.

Lilly, named after Walt Disney’s wife, was born in March. She is reportedly the first white Shetland pony ever to be born at the ranch on Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Lilly’s parents, Lady and Ferdinand, pull Cinderella’s iconic pumpkin coach during weddings and parades.

When Lilly turns two she is expected to begin her coach pulling training and eventually join her parents as part of Cinderella’s team. Until then Lilly can be found in the show pasture near the barn at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground for a few hours each day.

Disney’s team of 35 ranch hands care for Lilly and 90 other horses and ponies daily.

You can learn more about Lilly and the other Disney horses on the park’s blog, here.

More on Walt Disney World, here.