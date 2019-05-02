Marine now serving as ICU nurse honors veterans with American flags

GREECE, N.Y. — A marine who now works as a nurse in upstate New York is honoring veterans in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to WROC, Dalton Rarick served in the Marine Corps for four years and now works as a nurse at Unity Hospital in Greece, New York.

He reportedly always wanted to be a marine and says what he learned in the service stays with him even now.

“So, if one marine says to another marine, ‘I’d do anything for you,’ they really mean it and I don’t know if it’s the same in the civilian world. I don’t know if there’s as much of that connection,” Rarick told the news outlet.

Recently, American flags have been “mysteriously” appearing around the hospital’s ICU on the doors of patients who were veterans.

The director of nursing told WROC that people would walk through the unit, see a flag and had know idea where it came from.

However, it was actually Rarick placing the flags.

“I thought he should be close to Lady Liberty,” he reportedly said, “A lot of people have bled for it. A lot of people have lost their lives for it. It’s something we hold very near and dear to our hearts and it’s sacred.”

Rarick says he’s honoring his fellow service members, not only for themselves but for their families too.

Rarick told WROC that in the Marine Corps, you know where you stand he wants his patients to know he stands behind them.

Jarrod Atkinson, Director of Nursing in the ICU at Unity Hospital, is now pursuing a program to bring flags to all veterans in the hospital.