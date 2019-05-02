Mansfield police search for missing 17-year-old

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Mansfield Division of Police is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Logan Taracko was last seen on April 27 in the area of Auburn Street in Mansfield. Police said he may be in the Sandusky area.

Logan is 5 foot 5 and weighs 150 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored hoodie, jean shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mansfield Division of Police at 419-522-1234 or Det. Rich Miller with the major crimes unit at 419-755-9758.