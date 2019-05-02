Man who killed pizza delivery driver in 2015 to be sentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man who killed a pizza delivery driver in 2015 is set to be sentenced in court Thursday.

Tyrone Leegrand, 26, was found guilty of several charges including felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence last month in the death of Michael Prock, 41, of Cleveland.

Prock was working as a driver for Nunzio’s Pizza on Lorain Avenue. He was delivering food at West 59th Street and Bridge Avenue on June 11, 2015 when he was approached by Leegrand, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prock started to drive away and Leegrand shot at the car, prosecutors said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound, but continued to drive until he crashed into a pole.

He died at the scene from the shooting.

