Local legislator proposes bill encouraging schools to create food allergy training

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A northeast Ohio lawmaker is proposing legislation that would encourage schools to create food allergy training for staff and students.

State Rep. Dave Greenspan of Westlake introduced the legislation Thursday.

The bill would give teachers continuing education credits for the food allergy training.

It would also require the Ohio Department of Education to make a list of organizations that offer free epi pens and send it to every district.

“Both the Ohio Department of Education and higher education agreed to do this on an annual basis. We want to get the word out that this product is available to be in your schools and cost them nothing to do it,” said Greenspan.

Named the Allison Rose Suhy Act, Greenspan says the legislation honors the legacy of Allison Rose by educating others about food allergies.

Allison died as a result of an anaphylactic reaction due to her allergy to peanuts 18 months ago.

Her father, Michael Suhy talked to FOX 8 back in February about the Allison Rose Foundation, which is meant to educate people on the prevalence and dangers of peanut allergies.

