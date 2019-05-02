Former warden, corrections officer at Cuyahoga County Jail appear in court

Two Cuyahoga County Corrections Center workers appeared in court Thursday.

Eric Ivey was warden when he turned off his personal body camera during an emergency that ended with an inmate’s death on Aug. 28, 2018, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said on Thursday. He’s also accused of making false statements to investigators about the incident.

Ivey, who is now an associate warden, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and falsification. He was issued $5,000 bond in court Thursday.

On Feb. 5, 2018, corrections officer John Wilson repeatedly hit an inmate in the head, the indictment said. The inmate lost teeth and one tooth was lodged in his nasal cavity. He needed surgery and facial reconstruction.

During the incident, corrections officer Jason A. Jozwiak refused to allow a nurse to treat the injured inmate while he sat in a restraint chair, the attorney general’s office said.

Wilson is charged with felonious assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint, while Jozwiak is charged with interfering with civil rights and falsification.

Wilson’s case was continued in court. Jozwiak was issued $5,000 bond.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicated five corrections officers, Idris-Farid Clark, Robert P. Marsh, Martin Devring, Nicholas D. Evans and Timothy M. Dugan, for three separate incidents.

A report from the U.S. Marshals said there were six deaths at the jail between June 2016 and October 2016, and seven inmates died between June 10, 2018 and Oct. 2, 2018. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections also determined the facility did not comply with certain standards.

In response, Cuyahoga County and MetroHealth Medical Center expanded health care services, including health screenings for all inmates within four hours of arrival.

