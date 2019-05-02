Kelly Clarkson undergoes appendix surgery hours after hosting 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Posted 9:03 pm, May 2, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Host Kelly Clarkson attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Kelly Clarkson underwent a surgery to have her appendix removed Thursday morning, according to E! News.

Clarkson hosted the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night. She reportedly had been suffering from appendicitis all week, yet showed no signs of discomfort during the show.

After the award show she flew from Las Vegas to Los Angeles for the procedure.

“Not gonna lie,” Clarkson tweeted. “I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain. BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix.”

Clarkson also said “the show must go on.”

She told E! News before taking stage at the show that she was fulfilling her “childhood dream” by hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

More on Kelly Clarkson, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.