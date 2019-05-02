× Kelly Clarkson undergoes appendix surgery hours after hosting 2019 Billboard Music Awards

LOS ANGELES — Kelly Clarkson underwent a surgery to have her appendix removed Thursday morning, according to E! News.

Clarkson hosted the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night. She reportedly had been suffering from appendicitis all week, yet showed no signs of discomfort during the show.

After the award show she flew from Las Vegas to Los Angeles for the procedure.

“Not gonna lie,” Clarkson tweeted. “I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain. BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix.”

Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain 😬 BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix 🤣 #TheShowMustGoOn 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/eL9HoVlSiM — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 2, 2019

Clarkson also said “the show must go on.”

She told E! News before taking stage at the show that she was fulfilling her “childhood dream” by hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

