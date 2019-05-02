It’s a boy! Birth photo showing mother’s surprised reaction goes viral

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A couple is in total disbelief after welcoming their third child into the world. Luckily, this incredible moment of surprise was caught on camera.

According to People, Nancy and Will Ray were expecting to welcome their third daughter into the world, but when Nancy went to hold her newborn baby for the first time, she learned she had a son instead.

Winston-Salem Birth Photographer Lauren Jolly captured Nancy’s shocked face in a photo that has since gone viral.

While Nancy was in shock, Will reportedly had to check one more time, just to be sure.

After the photo went viral, Nancy shared her birth story with the news outlet.

She and Will reportedly didn’t learn the sex of their first two children before their birth. Being that both were girls, Will insisted they learn ahead of time what the sex of this baby would be. He allegedly wanted “to mentally prepare for the possibility of becoming a father to three daughters.”

On June 9, the couple learned they were expecting a girl.

However, when Nancy gave birth on December 13, she and Will had the ultimate surprise.

Now, months later, Nancy shared the following post on Instagram, saying she “cannot get enough of [her] little sidekick.”

Nancy told the news outlet she “will forever advocate for birth photography” because the photo of her great surprise “is one of [her] very favorite photos of all time.”

