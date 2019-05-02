I-TEAM: Firing upheld for child welfare supervisor in Aniya Day Garrett case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A FOX 8 I-TEAM camera rolled this week as a Cuyahoga County Commission upheld the firing of a supervisor in a child welfare agency following the death of Aniya Day Garrett.

Aniya’s case made headlines as she was murdered at the age of four, even after repeated complaints of abuse were made to the county.

The county fired two child welfare workers, including supervisor Laura Cole, holding them accountable for Aniya slipping through the cracks of the system intended to protect children. The county found not nearly enough was done to follow through on complaints of abuse before the murder. A state review found the same thing.

Cole filed an appeal to overturn her firing from the Department of Children and Family Services.

This week, the Personnel Review Commission voted to uphold the firing.

That decision came after documents had been submitted on behalf of Cole, the county and a county attorney also then made a plea to uphold the firing.

Amy Marquit Renwald said the decision was based on job performance and it had nothing to do with media attention on the case.

"The county has moved to discipline supervisors in identical situations with no media coverage and also has moved to remove supervisors for other general failure to supervise." Renwald said.

The other worker fired by the county has not appealed.

If Cole wants to keep pursuing her firing, the county says she would have to go to court to do it.

Aniya’s mother and mom’s boyfriend have been convicted and sent to prison for her murder.

