I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Man busted for walking across I-77 in Newburgh Heights

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained video showing the first person busted for walking across I-77, now a chronic problem on one of the area’s busiest highways.

Newburgh Heights police have been getting call after call about people on foot trying to cross six lanes of traffic since crews took down the Harvard Avenue bridge to replace it.

This week more calls came in to 911 with one man telling a dispatcher, "There's a gentleman...right in the median and that is a tight wall.”

Police body camera video shows officers then stopping Roy Price and asked, “What are you doing crossing the highway?”

He answered, "Man, I live down there. I didn't know that you had did all this, so I could get to the gas station. I was like, I don't know no other way.”

The officer then responded, "Really? If you get hit, you know what it’s gonna be? You ever seen a deer get hit at 80 miles an hour?"

Lt. Mike Marniella told the I-TEAM, "Pedestrians are prohibited from walking on the freeway."

Not only is it risky, but it's also illegal.

The Lieutenant added, "A motorist looks up and sees ya, what are they gonna do? Their first reaction is, ‘I don’t want to hit this guy.’ Swerves over, and God only knows what happens next."

Talk about danger. The speed limit through the area is 60 mph. But Newburgh Heights police routinely clock people speeding at 100 miles an hour.

And, consider how many drivers get distracted by their phones. If you look in the middle of the highway along the median, there is very little room even to stand, let alone walk.

Police found Price had crossed the highway at rush hour.

They gave him a ticket. He’ll have to go to Mayor’s Court and he’s likely to end up with a small fine.

Unfortunately, he’ll probably not be the last person on foot crossing I-77. The police video shows an officer telling a construction worker, "We get two or three of these a day."

