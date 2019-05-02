Grab your umbrella! Showers rolling in Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We enjoyed a generally quiet Thursday, but a new round of scattered showers appears ready to affect northeast Ohio heading into the pre-dawn hours of Friday, and hanging through the front half of the day.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

Once that moves east, a second system will try to clip southern Ohio on Saturday. It’s still unclear if the track will be so far south that it stays out of northeast Ohio altogether…. stay tuned as we fine tune and tweak.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: There is now a chance of seeing 3 consecutive days of dry weather starting Sunday through Tuesday. Let’s hope!

