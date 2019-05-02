‘Get out of the water!’: Man in Sandusky tries to swim away from arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY - A 39-year-old Fremont man was arrested on several charges including OVI after he fled from police and tried to get away by jumping into a creek.

Moments after Joshua Lopez was stopped Wednesday evening by Erie County Detective Alexis Harvey on a traffic violation he took off running.

Harvey chased after him as he crossed U.S. Route 6. He then jumped into a creek and started swimming.

Body camera video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows Lopez swimming in the creek and the deputy ordering him to get out of the water.

"Get out of the water," Harvey can be heard yelling at him. "Swim this way. Get out of the water."

Lopez eventually gave up and apologized to Harvey while she arrested him.

Harvey fell as she was chasing him and was injured. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says she is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff and Chief Deputy Jared Oliver said Harvey did an outstanding job.

"She did not give up and she did a great job making sure he was apprehended," Sigsworth said. "Even though she was hurt she kept right on going."