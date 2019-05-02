Fuel Your School: It’s almost time to give away another $5,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five thousand dollars can go a long way for a school.

Once again, Fox 8 News has teamed up with Liberty Ford to Fuel Your School and surprise a local school with a check for five-thousand dollars.

We surprised Glenville High School in Cleveland last November and Westwood Middle School in Elyria back in February.

We've received more than five hundred nominations since we launched the program back in the fall.

Our friends at Liberty Ford joined Wayne, Kristi, Stefani, and Todd to help select the winning school.

We'll surprise that school on Wednesday, May 15, LIVE on Fox 8 News in the Morning.