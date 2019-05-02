Fox Recipe Box: Healthy Greek Frittata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- A frittata is a great brunch dish and this delicious Greek Frittata recipe leans on the principles of the Mediterrean Diet which also makes it a healthier recipe!

Laurie Aker, Earth Fare spokesperson, showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how easy it is to make a frittata. To learn more about local Earth Fare stores click here.

Healthy Greek Frittata

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 cup cubed Yukon gold potatoes

¼ cup milk of your choice

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese (or dairy-free cheese alternative)

1.5 cups fresh baby spinach, packed

4-5 Earth Fare Organic sun-dried tomatoes, diced

¼ cup Handpicked black olives, pitted and sliced

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

Dash of garlic powder

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and pinch of salt and pepper. Reserve.

3. Add cubed potatoes to a microwaveable bowl with a pinch of salt and cover with plastic wrap. Microwave 2 minutes.

4. Heat a small cast iron pan to medium high heat and add a generous amount of olive oil. Add the potatoes, dried oregano, and garlic powder and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the spinach and cook until wilted.

5. Next, add the black olives and sundried tomatoes. Stir everything to combine and pour the egg mixture over the veggies. Add the feta cheese and allow the frittata to cook for about 2 minutes on the stove and then transfer to the oven, continuing to cook for 8-10 minutes (until the center is set).

6. Serve the frittata with a side of fresh fruit, if desired.