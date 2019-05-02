Crime Stoppers officers $5,000 reward in Akron homicide

AKRON, Ohio– Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification of a suspect in the murder of a 25-year-old Akron man.

Dierre D. Smith was shot and killed while sitting in a car on March 31, Akron police said. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Yale Street near West Crosier Street.

The suspect was wearing a spring-style jacket with no markings and a black knit hat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.