City investigating after key fobs, garage openers not working in one North Olmsted neighborhood

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When you press the button on your key fob you expect the car door to unlock or your garage door to open, however that's not happening in one local neighborhood.

Residents on Virginia Avenue, along with McBeth Avenue and parts of Clague Road, in North Olmsted are having issues with their key fobs.

They Began noticing this just about about two months ago. Car key fobs wouldn't open a trunk or a unlock a car door from just a few feet away, car doors wouldn't unlock and garage doors wouldn't open.

Residents said things were fine and then they just weren't, but but if you leave the neighborhood every thing works again.

"I can go a block away or three blocks away and it will work. Then, you can go to the next street and it might not work in certain areas. It's very random where it works and where it does not work." Allen Fisher said.

At first they thought it only affected GM cars and other American-made vehicles, but in fact just about any vehicle is affected once it comes into this three street area.

North Olmsted City Councilman Chris Glassburn said they've tried to get to the bottom of it. He claimed First Energy and the cable companies have both checked their equipment in the area and found no problems

Glassburn said there's concern this issue could affect other things in the future, so they're going to try to get to the bottom of it.

"Starting this weekend we're gong to go door to door and requesting work with homeowners to turn off everything in their houses and see if it resolves the issue. We're also trying to get equipment -- it's not standard equipment for cities to have -- to detect these kind of devices, but we're trying to find other agencies that can help us with that," Glassburn said.

Glassburn said so far there doesn't appear to be any malicious attempt behind this outage as it has gone on for quite some time and there has been no criminal activity in the area.

Use of devices that can jam radio signals is illegal and can result in stiff federal fines.