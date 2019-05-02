Changing lives through chocolate

There’s a sweet way you can help support adults with developmental disabilities in the Canton area. X-Excel Chocolate treats and platters are perfect for Mother's Day. To order, simply log on to their website or stop by the Jackson location on Whipple Avenue. https://www.xexcel.net/

