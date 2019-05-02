Burger King debuts ‘Real Meals’ because ‘no one is happy all the time’

Burger King is taking a swipe at McDonald’s with it’s own not-so-happy meal.

The fast food chain is advertising “Real Meals,” and they don’t come with a toy.

They come with an adult-sized Whopper combo meal, and you can order based on how you’re feeling.

For instance, you can order the ‘Salty Meal,’ ‘Blue Meal,’ or ‘DGAF Meal.’

It’s a collaboration with the non-profit Mental Health America for Mental Health Month.

The slogan on the boxes is meant to remind customers not everyone is happy all the time.

