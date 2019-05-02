Beloved family Labrador retriever shot with arrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK, Ohio- A beloved Norwalk family dog is recovering in an emergency veterinarian hospital after being shot with an arrow.

According to the Huron County Dog Warden's Office, Brutus, a four-and-a-half-year-old Labrador retriever was shot Sunday afternoon. No arrests have been made.

"I almost passed out; I was so upset," said Sophie Clark, who was home when her family dog was shot.

Since Clark's mother was out of town at the time, she called a trusted family friend who helped race Brutus to the nearest emergency vet in Toledo.

"At the vet I was crying so bad I couldn't even talk," said Kyleen Finlay, a family friend. "It's terrible. I love Brutus like he's my own dog."

Clark says she let Brutus out and a few minutes later he was on the porch with the arrow piercing both sides of his torso.

"I was scared the whole way there and he was moving around; he couldn't get comfortable trying to sit down 'cause it was all the way through him. Everywhere he moved it would push in farther or go back the other way," said Clark.

Investigators say the culprit could face up to six months in prison and a fine. Depending on where the investigation leads, Goddard's Law, named after FOX 8 legendary meteorologist Dick Goddard, could also be applied. The law makes it a felony to knowingly cause serious physical harm to a companion animal.

"I've been doing this job for ten years and this is the first time I've seen a dog shot by an arrow," said Deputy Joshua Jasinski of the Huron County Dog Warden's Office.

Deputy Jasinski says tracking down the person responsible could prove challenging given the nature of the crime.

"It's a unique case because it's a bow and arrow," said Deputy Jasinski. "Normally it would be a gunshot or what not so this one's a little different -- a little bit more difficult to follow up on."

Meanwhile, those who love Brutus say they want swift justice.

"I think they should be in jail," said Finlay. "I mean, you just, in my opinion, doing that to a dog is like shooting a child. That's how I look at it; it's just not okay."

Despite Brutus' horrific injury, Clark says he is expected to recover. Surgery was successful and he is currently on the mend.

"It makes me really relieved that he's going to be okay and I'm really happy he's going to come home soon."

The family created a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.

41.242553 -82.615733